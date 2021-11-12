Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $118.00

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,912. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,764 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.