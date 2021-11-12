Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Angi by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.