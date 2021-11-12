Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 130.08 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £278.09 million and a P/E ratio of -76.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.90.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

