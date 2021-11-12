Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.25 ($74.42).

ABI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

