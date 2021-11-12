Annie Armstrong Sells 3,686 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82.

LendingClub stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $2,775,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 15.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

