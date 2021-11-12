AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $237,438.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $237,438.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,092,660.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79671332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.36 or 0.07213991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.77 or 1.00105604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,167,389 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

