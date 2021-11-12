ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $332.70.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.22 on Friday, reaching $391.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.