Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $9.71 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $180.97 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $9.71 or 0.00015199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00072185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.02 or 0.99883265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.14 or 0.07160560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

