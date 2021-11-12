APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

APi Group (NYSE:APG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.04. APi Group has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in APi Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

