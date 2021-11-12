Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. Appian has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

