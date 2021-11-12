Applied Capital LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

