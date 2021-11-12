Applied Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.05 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

