Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,749. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $156.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

