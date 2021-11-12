Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.12. 20,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $156.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.