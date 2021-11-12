Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,252. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

