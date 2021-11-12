Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of APYX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 2,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,009. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $567.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have commented on APYX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

