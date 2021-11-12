Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.39. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apyx Medical shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $530.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

