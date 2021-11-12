AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 153,615 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 62.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

