AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.48%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.