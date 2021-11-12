Arbor Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 47,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,381% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,363 call options.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ABR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

