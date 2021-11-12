Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 132,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

