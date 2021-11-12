ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.