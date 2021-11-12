ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 185,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,458. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MT. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.