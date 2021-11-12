ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $31.33. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 75,507 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

