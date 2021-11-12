ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $31.33. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 75,507 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.
The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
