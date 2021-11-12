Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.73

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 3645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

LFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $294,000.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

