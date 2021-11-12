Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACHR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,135. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

