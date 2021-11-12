Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.12. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 5,830 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

