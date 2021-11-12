Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.43. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 4,400 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

