ArGo Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. ArGo has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $17,372.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.