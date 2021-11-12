Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

ANET traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.80. The stock had a trading volume of 473,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,929. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.08 and a twelve month high of $536.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.65.

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

