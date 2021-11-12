Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 983,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 530,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

