Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
