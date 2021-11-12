Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.64.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
