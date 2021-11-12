Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 336.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.