Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s third-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

