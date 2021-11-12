Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Asana stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.66. 2,340,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $143.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

