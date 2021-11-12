Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.35 target price on the stock.

ASND stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.

In other news, Director Mark Peter Brennan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,288,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$868,119.91.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

