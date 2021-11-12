Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Up to $99.34

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.34, but opened at $104.82. Ashland Global shares last traded at $103.18, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

