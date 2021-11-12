Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.