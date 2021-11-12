Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,002 ($26.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,897.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,107.10. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

