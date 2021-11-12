Assura (LON:AGR) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Assura has a one year low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

