Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 20th

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Assurant has increased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE AIZ opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

