Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Raised to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 51.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

