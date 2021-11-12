Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Raised to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
