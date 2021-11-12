Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

AVIR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,501. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 530.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

