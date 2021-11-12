Atlassian (TEAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term. Intensifying competition in the team collaboration and workflow-software market remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Nonetheless, Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions is expected to accelerate growth momentum.”

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $308.00 to $472.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $515.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $440.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $290.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/8/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TEAM stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.12. 670,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $184.90 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

