Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.77 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

