AtonRa Partners Acquires 2,150 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $78.08 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

