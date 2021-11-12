AtonRa Partners Acquires 47,498 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up 1.9% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,563,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,234,000 after buying an additional 57,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,507,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 174,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 104.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,497. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

