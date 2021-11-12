AtonRa Partners Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital comprises about 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AtonRa Partners owned 0.11% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $208.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,103.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

