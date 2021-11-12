AtonRa Partners Has $2.57 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners owned 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.96 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

