AtonRa Partners Sells 1,062 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Axonics were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Axonics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after buying an additional 274,197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Axonics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,018,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after buying an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,857,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

