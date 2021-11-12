AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.23). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,307 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.